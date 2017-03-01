Former Iranian Strongman Ahmadinejad Lectures Trump: ‘Be Humble’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a lengthy and sometimes rambling letter to President Donald Trump, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — the man who famously said Israel should be wiped off the face of the Earth and the Holocaust was a myth — told Trump to be humble and keep his promises.

“Those elected by nations and the rulers should never consider themselves being superior to people, or being their masters and dominant over people’s affairs,” Ahmadinejad wrote in a letter published by Tasnim News Agency. “The rulers’ capacity is but to be humble toward the people, to serve them, and to follow up their demands.”

He also said Trump was correct in his assessment of the corruption in the U.S. political system.

“Your Excellency has truthfully described the U.S. political system and electoral structure as corrupt and anti-public,” Ahmadinejad wrote. “The U.S. electoral system has for decades enslaved people’s votes to benefit a certain minority; i.e. a group that seemingly rules in the form of two parties, but in fact represents a minority, i.e. the tyrants of global wealth and power.”

Ahmadinejad also wrote about the evils of war, even as he once bragged about Iran’s nuclear program.

“Hasn’t the time come for all of us to believe that the human society needs human thought, justice and brotherhood more than arms and military power?” he wrote.

While blaming the U.S. for terrorism around the world in his letter, Ahmadinejad concludes by praying for good fortune for Trump and the American people.

“I pray to God The Merciful for all nations and also for the people of US glory, prosperity, peace, freedom, justice and welfare and for Your Excellency, success in performing the heavy duty of reforming the structure of the US system and in responding to people’s demand,” Ahmadinejad wrote.

CNN has archived some of the highlights of Ahmadinejad’s political career, including: