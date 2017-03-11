Islamic State Relationship Advice: Gossiping About Wives Shows ‘Lack of Manliness’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL), through a relationship advice column featured in the latest issue of its Rumiyah propaganda magazine, warns jihadi husbands against gossiping about their wives, saying it shows a “lack of manliness.”

Titled, “The Flesh of Your Spouse Is Poisonous,” the marriage advice article notes that jihadi husbands must not reveal secret information about their relationship no matter the number of wives, according to Daily Mail.

Worse than a wife who engages in gossip is “an otherwise intelligent man speaking about the secrets of his home to others,” points out Rumiyah.

“Indeed, this is evidence of a lack of manliness,” declares the ISIS article. “Only one who makes a fool of himself does such a thing.”

Acknowledging that even jihadists have to “breathe and vent” at times, the column suggests that husbands should reserve complaints for a religious “counselor who is trusted with regards to his religion and morals, and who safeguards the secrets of those of his brothers who speak to him.”

The article compares a husband exposing the secrets of his relationship with a wife removing “her veil in front of other men.”

ISIS further notes in the column:

Some spouses — be they men or women — are not careful when it comes to exposing their homes to gossip and idle talk. We often find husbands talking about the problems that happen between them and their wives in both private and public gatherings, and also find that wives do so as well. Each of them might mention the other, in the latter’s absence, with displeasing terms. Backbiting is a disease of the tongue that only incurs ruin and loss.

Neither spouse “is allowed to backbite the other – even when one is right concerning his claims,” states the terrorist group.

The article also contains information about the alleged manner in which women behave in the company of other women.

“When one woman complains against her husband, some of her friends react with incitement and provocation. Worse still, some women even guide their sister to the court and explain the procedure for divorce,” it notes.

“The same applies regarding one’s co-wife. Many women do not refrain from speaking ill of their co-wives. Instead, among them is she who would go as far as to insult her co-wife and curse her in her absence due to excessive jealousy,” it adds. “This happens during a meeting of women or in the presence of the husband, who often has no clue as to what he can do! Should he fight off the hostility of this sharp-tongued woman against himself or against his absent wife? Indeed, Allah’s help must be sought!”