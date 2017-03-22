Skip to content

North Korean Missile Explodes Seconds After Launch

This undated picture released by North Korean official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 19, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) inspecting the ground jet test of a newly developed high-thrust engine at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea. North Korea has tested a powerful new rocket engine, state media said on March 19, with leader Kim Jong-Un hailing the successful test as a 'new birth' for the nation's rocket industry. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. / (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
STR/AFP/Getty Images

by John Hayward22 Mar 20170

The latest North Korean missile test failed on Wednesday, with the rocket exploding “within seconds of launch,” according to the U.S. Pacific Command.

“South Korea and the US are aware of the missile launch and to their knowledge, North Korea’s missile was not successfully launched,” said South Korea’s Ministry of Defense about the North Korean missile test, in a statement relayed by CNN.

Reuters reports the launch was made from “near the city of Wonsan, on North Korea’s east coast, the same place from where it launched several intermediate-range missiles last year, all but one of which failed.”

A South Korean military official agreed with the U.S. assessment that the missile “may have exploded right after it took off from a launch pad.”

The Washington Post writes that American and South Korean military intelligence services are still analyzing the data they gathered about the launch and are not yet certain precisely what type of missile it was. North Korea tested a rocket engine that dictator Kim Jong-un described as technology of “historic significance” over the weekend, but it’s not clear if this failed test involved one of those engines.


