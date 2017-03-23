Skip to content

Glazov Gang: Ex-Muslim Discusses Apostasy, Honor Killing Attempts, and Fear for Her Life in Canada

by Breitbart News23 Mar 20170

This special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Sandra Solomon, an ex-Muslim who grew up in Saudi Arabia who is now valiantly fighting against the Islamization of the West — and of her new home country of Canada in particular.


