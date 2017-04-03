Donald Trump Listed on Islamic State ‘Kill List’ of over 8700 Westerners

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A hacking group with links to the Islamic State released a video urging supporters to assassinate anyone on their list of 8,787 names, which includes celebrities, politicians, religious leaders, and President Donald Trump.

The group, known as the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) hacking group linked to the Islamic State, urges “lone wolf” attackers to kill anyone on the list, claiming that they will soon publish the home addresses of those involved. 7,848 of the 8,787 people named on the list are Americans.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“We have a message to the people of the US and most importantly your President Trump,” the message reads.

“Know that we continue to wage war against you. Know that your counter attacks only make us stronger. The UCC will start a new step in this war against you. So expect us soon Insha Allah!” the message continues.

2) #UCC video began w/ message to “people of the #US ” & #PresidentTrump ,vowing to “continue to wage war” ,& previewed info from kill list pic.twitter.com/gmUKgE5OLe — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) April 3, 2017

It is not the first time that the UCC has released kill lists targeting American civilians. Last June, the organization unveiled a list of approximately 2,000 people with little or no connection to the U.S. government.

Donald Trump has previously been featured in ISIS-related propaganda, with footage of him describing Brussels as a “horror show” used in a video produced by pro-ISIS group al-Battar.

According to Vocativ, a number of pro-ISIS hacking groups are not necessarily committing the hacking themselves, instead taking credit for others work or simply accessing publicly held information. Counterterrorism officials have yet to determine whether the threats presented by the group are credible.

Former FBI agent-turned-lawyer Stuart Kaplan warned last year, just days before the Orlando nightclub massacre, that “lone wolf” supporters of the Islamic State and other jihadist groups pose an especially difficult danger to the population for police to prevent.

“Should a sympathizer get hold of a list and can readily able to identify you as being his neighbor and, then, decides to go out and do something horrific to you, there is no way to calculate the potential or to prevent that,” he told CBS12 at the time.

The new list also comes amidst a number of ISIS-inspired terror attacks in major cities across the Western world, most recently in St. Petersburg, London, and Berlin.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.