Egyptian President Sisi Thanks Trump for Alliance Against ‘Satanic Ideology’ of Terrorism

WASHINGTON – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi described terrorism as a “satanic ideology” during his meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

During the brief remarks in front of reporters, el-Sisi referred to terrorism calling it “a satanic ideology” and “an evil one that terrorizes innocent civilians,” according to Nadia Bilbassy, the senior White House correspondent in Washington D.C. for Al Arabiya TV and MBC TV. The official White House translation of the remarks said that el-Sisi referred to “an evil ideology.”

“I’ve had a deep appreciation and admiration of your unique personality, especially as you are standing very strong in the counter-terrorism field,” he said, “to counter this satanic ideology that is claiming innocent lives, that is bringing devastation to communities and nations, and that is terrorizing innocent people.”

Sisi promised Trump, “you’ll find me supporting you very strongly and very earnestly in finding a solution to the problem of the century.”

Trump committed to fighting terrorism with al-Sisi, continuing the conversation he started with the Egyptian president during a visit in New York in September.

“We will fight terrorism and other things and we’re going to be friends for a long, long period of time,” Trump said.