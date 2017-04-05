Islamic State Taunts Trump: America Being ‘Run by an Idiot’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following a two-year period in which Donald Trump has dominated the global conversation, ISIS has finally made its first official comments mocking the new President of the United States.

In an audio recording released by the terror group, ISIS spokesperson Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajir describes Trump as an “idiot” bringing about the demise of America.

“America you have drowned and there is no savior, and you have become prey for the soldiers of the caliphate in every part of the earth, you are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye,” reads a translation of the recording by Reuters.

“There is no more evidence than the fact that you are being run by an idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is,” al-Muhajer continues.

Since taking office in January, Donald Trump has prioritized the wholesale destruction of ISIS and radical Islamic terrorism, as the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria continues to chip away at the group’s control of the region. Former ISIS strongholds such as Mosul, Iraq, and Raqqa, Syria, are now close to victory, according to reports.

It is the first time the group has officially commented upon the president, although he has previously been featured in ISIS-related propaganda, with footage of him describing Brussels as a “horror show” used in a video produced by pro-ISIS group al-Battar.

A report from late 2015 found that, despite Donald Trump’s proposal to ban all Muslims from entering the United States, Barack Obama was used far more than Donald Trump in ISIS propaganda videos.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s claim that ISIS used videos of Trump “in order to recruit more radical jihadists” was ruled by a number of fact-checkers to be demonstrably false.

Just this week, Trump was featured on a “kill list” of approximately 8,700 people published by an ISIS subsidiary, with the Islamists urging “lone wolf” attackers to assassinate him if they had the chance.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.