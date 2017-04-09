K.T. McFarland tapped as U.S. Ambassador to Singapore

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON D.C. – Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland is expected to be tapped as U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, according to Bloomberg.

She was asked to step down as deputy national security adviser, according to the report.

McFarland’s departure has been rumored for several weeks. She was officially brought onboard Trump’s transition team in November, weeks after the president’s election. But with the departure of her then-boss National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and the arrival of new National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, her departure was also expected.

A replacement for her is expected, according to the report. A source told Bloomberg that she was not “a good fit” and that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was involved in the decision as well.

McFarland, 65, was a former Fox News national security analyst before joining the administration.

She played a formative role in creating Trump’s National Security Council and in deliberations on what to do on North Korea.

Her expected appointment as ambassador to Singapore is not insignificant as the Trump administration has made North Korea and China top national security priorities, priorities in which Singapore can play a helpful role.

McFarland’s first experience at the NSC came in 1970 under National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger, when she joined as a college freshman as the nightshift secretary and left as a research assistant. She also served as one of the top-ranking women at the Pentagon under the Reagan administration.

Breitbart News profiled McFarland in March.

McFarland’s anticipated departure comes amid a reorganization of the NSC in the past week. Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor, is no longer officially part of the principals committee, consisting of agency heads who advise the president on national security issues but can still attend meetings.

McMaster said about the reorganization: “This is not as significant as it appears… Steve Bannon provides the president with advice on a broad range of issues and will continue to do so.”

Other officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA director, were added to the council, keeping in line with previous NSCs.