President Trump on Paris: ‘It Looks Like Another Terrorist Attack… It Never Ends’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump responded during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to a question on the shooting of a police officer in Paris on Thursday.

“Our condolences from our country to the people of France,” said President Trump. “It looks like another terrorist attack,” he continued. “What can you say, it never ends.”

We have to be strong, we have to be vigilant, the President resolved.

News broke as the President met with the Prime Minister ahead of the press conference that a police officer was shot and killed on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France. ABC News reported that Paris police tweeted to avoid the area and that a Police Union tweeted about the incident:

Un individu, en véhicule, aurait fait feu sur une voiture de police à l'arrêt à un feu rouge abattant un policier. — UNITÉ SGP POLICE (@UNITESGPPOLICE) April 20, 2017

“Allow me to join the President in his words of condolences,” the Italian Prime Minister followed. “This is a very delicate period for [France]” just days before the country’s presidential election.

Earlier in the press conference, Trump stated that Italy has been a key partner in the fight against terrorism.

President Trump thanked the Prime Minister for their assistance with Libya and for keeping the Islamic State from gaining a foothold.

Gentiloni also spoke earlier in the press conference, translated from Italian, affirming his country’s commitment against terrorism.

