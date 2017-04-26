100 Days Scorecard: Trump Vows to Destroy Islamic State, Keep Gitmo Open, and Aid Christians

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump, while campaigning and soon after taking office, made several promises to keep America safe and fight terrorism head on.

This report covers Breitbart News’ first 100 days scorecard on the pledge Trump made to combat terrorism.

While he has kept most of his promises, a few undertakings still linger unaccomplished.

As Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong reported this week, experts, such as retired Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Spoehr from the Heritage Foundation, believe President Trump is making good on his promise to fight terrorism so far in his first 100 days.

Promise Kept: Develop a Plan to Defeat the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) Within 30 Days

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis was the first member of President Trump’s cabinet confirmed, becoming secretary of defense just hours after the Republican commander-in-chief took office.

On January 28, President Trump officially directed the Pentagon chief to develop a plan to annihilate ISIS within 30 days.

Secretary Mattis delivered on February 27, submitting a preliminary plan to the commander-in-chief that the Pentagon has drawn up in coordination with interagency partners. The head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), charged with American military operations in the Middle East, parts of North Africa, and Afghanistan, will execute the plan.

Citing a senior White House official, Breitbart News reported this month that “the plan is in its final stages of planning.”

Promise Kept: “Bomb the Shit Out” of ISIS

Under Trump, the top commander of American and NATO forces in Afghanistan dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb, dubbed the “mother of all bombs,” on ISIS targets in Afghanistan, killing more than 90 jihadists.

The 21,600 pound, officially named the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), has the capability to demolish everything within one square mile.

Moreover, as noted by Breitbart News earlier this week: The number of strikes targeting ISIS’ shrinking caliphate in Iraq and Syria “reached a record high in March since the U.S.-led air war began in 2014 — 3,878, according to statistics released periodically by U.S. Central Command.”

Promise Kept: “Call for an International Conference” to Halt the Spread of Radical Islam

Between March 22 and 23, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson headed a meeting in Washington, D.C. of ministers from 68 nations focussed on defeating ISIS.

Unclear: Promise to Bring Back Waterboarding

Soon after his inauguration, President Trump told ABC News he was willing to reauthorize waterboarding as a form of interrogation because it “absolutely” works, adding that he would ultimately defer to Mattis, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and other members of his team on whether or not his administration will use the tactic.