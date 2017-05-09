Venezuelan Protesters Deploy Human Fecal Bombs Against Riot Police

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Protesters in Venezuela are deploying “poo-poo-tov cocktails” made of human feces in response to tear gas attacks by police.

The home-made weapons, which are glass bottles filled with a mixture of human feces and water, have been used in several cities throughout Venezuela by demonstrators against the National Guard and the Bolivarian National Police as Venezuelans protest Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government, El Pais reported.

The “fecal” bombs made their first appearance last weekend during a demonstration in Los Teques, a city located a few miles from Caracas.

Demonstrators have already scheduled a protest for Wednesday called “La Marcha de la Mierda,” known in English as “the March of Shit.”

A dozen National Guard officers in Los Teques hit by the excrement were allegedly grossed out by the bombs and began vomiting, according to El Pais.

The demonstration in Los Teques has sparked interest in these “poo-poo-tov cocktails” on social media, with many users posting “recipes” on how to make the bombs on Twitter.

The fecal bombs were also reportedly used in the cities of San Cristóbal, Mérida, Valencia, and Caracas Monday after the opposition organized marches throughout the country to protest Maduro’s plans to create a “constituent” National Assembly legislature that would go around the democratically-elected legislature.

Demonstrators have also deployed paint bombs against riot police vehicles for the purpose of blocking their visibility.

The protests come as the country’s residents are suffering from famine, high rates of violent crime, triple-digit inflation, and lack of access to medical care due to a shortage of medical supplies.

The most recent wave of unrest began six weeks ago in early April after the Venezuelan Supreme Court took away power from the legislature, only to reverse the decision after the international community condemned their decision, Fox News reported.

Thirty-eight people have died, and more than 750 have been injured as a result of the protests.