VIDEO: Venezuelan Exiles Kick Former Chavez Banking Minister out of Miami Area Bakery

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Venezuelan exiles kicked a former banking minister under the Chavez regime out of a Miami-area bakery Sunday, according to a video.

Venezuelans booed Bank of Venezuela President Eugenio Vásquez Orellana as he sat down to eat breakfast at Don Pan Bakery in Doral, Florida, just outside of Miami, El Diario Las Americas reported.

The Venezuelan exiles and bakery patrons in the video can be heard shouting, “Fuera! Fuera!” which translates to “get out” in English, as Orellana leaves the bakery due to the commotion while bakery patrons record the incident on their phones.

Venezuelans have accused Orellana of serving as an accomplice to the abuses of power committed by government officials under Hugo Chavez’s regime for 18 years.

Orellana served as the president of the Bank of Venezuela for nine months in addition to serving as Venezuela’s Minister of Public Banking until 2010, when he announced his resignation following the resignation of Venezuelan vice president and defense minister Ramon Carrizalez, who served as Orellana’s mentor and was known as Chavez’s right-hand man.

According to Orellana’s LinkedIn account, he currently works as a consulting partner for “Vision 2020 CA Consultants,” and El Diario Las Americas reports that he also owns several companies in South Florida under Provalor LLC.