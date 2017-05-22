Nikki Haley Warns North Korea: ‘Don’t Give Us a Reason’ to Fight

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday that “all options are on the table” when it comes to North Korea, and warned the dictatorship not to “give us a reason” to fight.

Haley made the remarks in an interview with NBC’s Today show as she toured Jordan and Turkey in her first international tour, in which is she is focusing on the humanitarian response to the Syrian refugee crisis.

Following recent missile tests by North Korea, Haley was asked when it becomes time to try a new tactic with the rogue regime.

“We’re doing that now in terms of getting another [U.N.] resolution together, looking at sanctions and how we’re going to continue to force it because this is the same movie that keeps playing,” she said.

“All options are on the table,” she said. “That means we have made it very clear we don’t want to start a fight, so don’t give us a reason to have one.”

Haley has become known for her tough rhetoric against rogue regimes, warning the U.N. Security Council in April that the U.S. was prepared to act alone against Syria in the wake of a chemical weapons attack by President Bashar al-Assad. A few days later, President Trump ordered airstrikes against the Assad regime.

In the interview Monday, Haley discussed the implications of a Washington Post report claiming President Trump shared classified intelligence with the Russians. Haley said she has been reassuring allies that sensitive information is safe in U.S. hands.

“So much of what I do at the United Nations is based on sensitive information, so much of what a lot of the Cabinet members, what they do is based on sensitive information,” she said when asked about the report. “So we’re trying to reassure all of our counterparts that what they tell us is kept, trusted, and valued, and we will return the favor.”

Haley also welcomed the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election, saying it was a way of clearing up the allegations and letting the administration get back to work.

“I think we absolutely need the investigation,” she said. “I think that all these questions need to be answered so that the administration can get back to work.”

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY