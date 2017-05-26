Egypt Retaliates for Coptic Bus Massacre with Airstrikes on Libyan Terrorist Camps

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday afternoon, Egyptian warplanes attacked militant camps in eastern Libya to retaliate for the slaughter of 28 Coptic Christians by masked gunmen.

“The officials said the warplanes on Friday targeted the headquarters of the Shura Council in the city of Darna, where local militias are known to be linked to al-Qaeda, not the Islamic State group,” ABC News reports.

No formal claim of responsibility for the bus attack has been made yet, but it is widely suspected to be the bloody handiwork of the Islamic State’s Egyptian franchise.

The BBC cites Egyptian media reports that six strikes hit the town of Derna in Libya. Deutsche Welle cites Egyptian military sources who said they believed the terrorists who carried out the bus attack were trained at these Libyan camps.

“Egypt will not hesitate at all to strike terrorist camps anywhere,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a televised address. “I say again, any camps being currently used to train terrorists, Egypt will strike. This message is clear.”

Sisi referred to the Islamic State in his speech, using the name “Daesh.” He said their strategy “depends on driving a wedge between Muslims and Christians.”

He appealed directly to U.S. President Donald Trump for assistance, saying “I trust you, your word and your ability to make fighting global terror your primary task.”

Within minutes of Sisi’s address, President Trump released a statement: