Pentagon Conducts First Test to Shoot Down Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Pentagon launched its first test to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday as it seeks to defend against the growing threats of North Korea and Iran.

The target was launched from a test site in the Marshall Islands, and the ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

A U.S. Northern Command spokeswoman said the test was still being assessed.

If successful, it could send a warning to North Korea, which has sped up development of missiles that could someday carry a nuclear weapon to the U.S. homeland and has threatened to do so.

“While this is not a test that’s timed specifically to the current tensions in North Korea, in a more broad sense, obviously North Korea is one of the reasons why we have this capability,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters that day.

The threat has taken on greater urgency as North Korea has defied sanctions and warnings from the U.S. and the international community to halt its illegal missile tests.

“They’ve [North Korea] conducted an unprecedented level of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in the last year, including their 4th and 5th nuclear tests, as well as its short-range, medium-range, intermediate-range, long-range and submarine-launched ballistic missiles,” Davis said.

A successful test would also send a message to Iran, which Davis said is another reason the U.S. is developing its missile defense capabilities.

“Iran also continues to develop more sophisticated missiles and approve the range and accuracy of current missile systems. Their ballistic missile capability will continue to threaten U.S. strategic interests in the Middle East,” he said.

The interceptor was launched by the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) System. Its last successful test was in 2014, according to the Washington Examiner. Before Tuesday’s test, the GMD system had taken out nine out of 17 targets — a success rate of just over 50 percent.

The Pentagon said the test will be valuable regardless of the outcome.

“This is part of a continuous learning curve, we’ve conducted many of these tests,” Davis said. “We improve and learn from each test, regardless of the outcome, that’s the reason we conduct them.”

Davis said the U.S. also has other means of shooting down an intercontinental ballistic missile headed towards the U.S.

“This is one element of a broader missile defense strategy that we can use to employ against potential threats,” he said.

The test was conducted by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force’s 30th Space Wing, the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, and the U.S. Northern Command.