Masked Gunmen Attack Luxury Resort in Manila, Islamic State Claims Responsibility

A terrorist attack appears underway at Resorts World Manila, in the Philippine capital, with reports of masked gunmen firing at guests and hotel employees alike. The government has dispatched rescue workers and SWAT teams to the site. The hotel has reported itself to be on lockdown.

Update, 3:45 PM EST: President Trump began his afternoon press conference by offering America’s thoughts and prayers to victims of the Manila attack. The president said, in his characteristic style, that it is “really sad what’s going on throughout the world with terror.”

Update, 3:00 PM EST: A spokesman for the Philippine Army said the police were in control of the situation at the resort, but added that the military was monitoring the situation closely.

Update, 2:50 PM EST: Another amateur video captures the panicked response to the attack, as screaming people flee the casino:

WATCH: Amateur video shows aftermath at Manila resort following reports of explosions and gunfire https://t.co/DvMJx6Oa77 pic.twitter.com/UeKNoos53f — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 1, 2017

Update, 2:45 PM EST: Fox News quotes eyewitnesses who say a group of men wearing black uniforms and hoods, carrying long weapons, stormed the hotel:

The White House stated that President Trump is aware of the situation and is consulting with his national security team.

Original post follows:

The Islamic State, which is fighting an insurgency against Philippine troops on the southern island of Mindanao, swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Resorts World Manila, located conveniently to the airport in Pasay City, is actually a collection of hotels and restaurants, along with a casino and shopping mall.

Early reports indicate at least one masked man was seen shooting at guests on the second floor of the building. Some witnesses also reported hearing explosions. Gunfire could be heard in the background as frightened civilians fled the scene in videos posted on social media.

Total panic outside Resort World Manila following reports of ISIS attack. pic.twitter.com/5GI3HdybGC — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 1, 2017

One witness reported that the attackers doused casino tables with a flammable liquid and set them on fire. Fires have also been reported on the second floor of the building. An eyewitness who heard gunshots and hid on the 3rd floor reported seeing “thick smoke.” Ambulances have been seen taking casualties to local hospitals.

The attack is believed to be the first of its kind in the northern Philippines, though the south of the country has been home to numerous Islamic insurgencies in modern history.