GABRIEL: The War on Girls

“Do you know you are going to die tonight?”

This is how Zein Isa, a Palestinian Muslim and naturalized United States Citizen, told his 16-year-old daughter Tina, that she was going to die.

He told her she brought dishonor to the family by finding part time work, dating a boy outside of her faith, playing high school soccer, going to the prom, and becoming “Americanized.”

Tina was brutally stabbed to death by her father with a butcher knife, while her mother Maria, held her down.

The horrific events and Tina’s screams for mercy were recorded on an FBI tape:

Tina shrieks in fear. “Keep still, Tina!” says her father. “Mother, please help me!” “Huh? What do you mean?” the mother says. “Help! Help!” “What help?” the mother responds. Tina screams, and Maria says: “Are you going to listen? Are you going to listen?” Screaming louder, Tina gasps “Yes! Yes! Yes, I am” then coughs and adds, “No. Please!” Six wounds in the chest. The mother says, “Shut up! Tina continues to cry, but her voice is unintelligible. “Die! Die quickly! Die quickly!” her Father says. The girl moans in agony, seems to quiet, then screams one last time. “Quiet, little one! Die my daughter, die!” the Father yells.

Tina’s Father admitted at his trial that he put his foot over her mouth to keep her quiet, while he proceeded to stab the life out of her.

Both parents were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1991. Tina’s Father died in prison in 1997 from complications of diabetes while awaiting execution.

Tina’s Mother’s sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

The Mother died of natural causes in 2014 at the age of 70 while still serving her sentence.

Neither parent ever expressed an ounce of remorse or regret for what they did to their daughter.

While this case may seem incomprehensible to any Westerner, it is an act that takes place not only regularly in the Islamic world, but encouragingly under the Islamic Law of Sharia.

In the West, we call this murder. In the Islamic world, they call it “Honor Killing.”

Consider that for a moment. When two parents murder their daughter in the most gruesome fashion, as precious as Tina was, they are assigned honor in the Islamic world.

Radical Islamist and mainstream media darling Linda Sarsour has explicitly expressed a desire to implement Sharia in the U.S, a policy that would not only justify, but encourage, what happened to Tina.

Honor violence can take many forms, including “verbal/emotional abuse, threats, stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, physical violence, sexual abuse, and homicide.”

President Trump has mandated that the Secretary of Homeland Security regularly collect and make public available information regarding the number and types of acts of gender-based violence against women, including honor killings in the United States by foreign nationals.

Several studies have concluded that while the reported number of honor killings in the United States is relatively low—rough estimates of 23 to 27 killings annually—the number of honor violence victims increases exponentially when other nonlethal forms of honor violence are added to the equation.

Information about honor violence is closely concealed by families and communities. Victims or potential victims may not report victimization out of fear. Further, victims may not report honor violence because in their home culture what has occurred is not viewed as a crime.

We must do more to ensure that we are not importing, or fostering religious practices in the name of political correctness.

We must be vigilant of acts of honor violence in our communities and report all such incidents to the proper authorities.

We must convince our children to advise us if their friends become victims of honor violence.

It is too late to answer Tina’s cries for help, but it is not too late to eliminate honor violence.

That is why ACT for America is having a March against Sharia and for Human Rights in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

ACT for America is committed to protecting women and children from Sharia law and its impact on Muslim women and children, including honor killing and Female Genital Mutilation.

We are putting faces on the victims of these crimes and exposing aspects of Sharia law which run contrary to basic human rights and are incompatible with our Constitution, and Western values.

The choice is clear, stand with victims of this type of barbarism, or stand with true hate groups like the SPLC, who work tirelessly to enable such murders as Tina’s, by smearing those speaking out, in the name of the anti-American hatred that consumes them.

Go to actforamerica.org/rally for event times and locations on the national March Against Sharia – March for Human Rights.

Brigitte Gabriel is a terrorism analyst and a two times New York Times best-selling author of “Because They Hate” and “They Must Be Stopped”. She is the Founder and Chairman of ACT for America, the nation’s largest grassroots organization devoted to promoting national security and defeating terrorism.