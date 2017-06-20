SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Russian Fighter Makes ‘Provocative, Erratic’ Approach Within 5 Feet of U.S. Recon Plane

Russian Su-25 ground attack jets prepare to land after return from Syria at a Russian air base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, southern Russia, Wednesday, March 16, 2016. More Russian planes returned from Syria on Wednesday, two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian military to withdraw most of its fighting forces from Syria, signaling an end to Russia's five-and-a-half month air campaign.(Olga Balashova/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Olga Balashova/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

by John Hayward20 Jun 20170

U.S. military officials told Fox News on Tuesday morning that an armed Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew within 5 feet of an unarmed American RC-135 recon plane over the Baltic Sea on Monday.

The officials said the Russian aircraft made “provocative” maneuvers and flew “erratically” after making a rapid approach to the American plane. The U.S. military classified the encounter as “unsafe.”

The officials stated that the Russian jet had air-to-air missiles visible under its wings.

As Fox News observes, there have been a number of provocative encounters between Russian planes and American planes and ships in the Baltic, but few of them featured the Russian pilots making an approach this close. The U.S. military recently completed a training exercise in the Baltics, and of course tensions are high after Russia’s threatening response to the American downing of a Syrian warplane on Sunday.

