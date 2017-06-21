SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Florida Clothing Company Sparks Outrage for Selling Romper with Kim Jong-Un’s Face on It

“Get on Fleek,” a Florida clothing company, has sparked outrage from social media users for “glorifying” North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un by promoting a men’s romper with the dictator’s face on it.

by Katherine Rodriguez21 Jun 20170

A Florida clothing company has sparked outrage from social media users for “glorifying” North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un by promoting a men’s romper with the dictator’s face on it.

The retailer, “Get on Fleek,” lists the outfit featuring a close-up of Kim Jong-un’s face for sale on its website for the “reduced” price of $79.

The retailer also sells a hoodie, jersey, crewneck T-shirt, and tank top featuring his face.

Ever since advertisements for the romper started showing up in online ads, social media users started calling out the company for “glorifying” a dictator:

“I did it! I found the worst thing on the internet. A combination of so much awful,” ESPN’s Cary Chow wrote on Twitter:

“How can I express my love of foreign totalitarianism but also of capitalism,” The Wrap’s Carli Velocci wrote.

The company is facing a lot of heat on social media, especially after North Korea made headlines for its brutal treatment of American student Otto Warmbier, who died Monday after returning to the United States a week ago in a coma with severe brain injuries.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x