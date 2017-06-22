American Taliban Hostage Begs Trump to Negotiate Prisoner Swap: ‘Have Mercy on Me’

The Taliban has published a video purportedly featuring an American and an Australian prisoner kidnapped last August urging U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate a hostage exchange to secure their release.

U.S. citizen Kevin King, 60, an English teacher at the American University in Kabul, and his Australian colleague Timothy Weekes, 48, are purportedly shown asking President Trump and Prime Minister Turnbull to turn over Taliban prisoners in exchange for their freedom.

Appealing to President Trump, King said, “Have mercy on me and get me out” and urged the American commander-in-chief, “please do not send any commandos,” reports Newsweek.

Weekes urged anyone watching the video to plead with their government so he “can be released from here, I beg you,” adds the Daily Mail.

“The only way for me to go home is for the Australian Prime Minister to speak to the Taliban government and negotiate with the Taliban government and work on freeing the prisoners – the Taliban soldiers – who are currently held at at Bagram air field and at Pul-e-Charkhi prison,” he added

Taliban terrorists took the two men hostage on August 7, 2016, while they were working at the Kabul-based American University of Afghanistan.

“I ask you please to urge the Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull to address this issue and to speak with the American president, President Trump, so they may address this issue and come to an agreement with the Taliban so we can be taken out of here,” proclaimed Weekes, adding, “Help me, please.”

The new propaganda footage, which was sent to news outlets on Wednesday by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, is the second proof of life video in which the men have appeared.

“My freedom has been taken from me and I want to spend the rest of my life in the service of American people and in the service of humanity,” declared King in the video, according to TOLO News.

“I am still a prisoner, I am so far from home, far from my family and far from my friends,” added the Australian hostage.

The authenticity of the latest video could not be independently verified. However, it resembled the first proof of life video released by the Taliban on June 16 — purportedly featuring the two men looking pale and distressed.

In the first video, the two civilian captives warned that if Trump refused to exchange them for Taliban prisoners, the terrorist group would kill them.

The hostages look a slightly bit healthier in the new footage. Nevertheless, the American citizen appeared frail, disheveled, and with a long white beard. At times, his voice quivered and he appeared to struggle to speak.

Both hostages claimed their captors were treating them well.

“My captors treat me well, they treat me and my colleagues as guests,” proclaimed King.

The Pentagon revealed in September 2016 that U.S. Navy SEALS carried out a raid to try to rescue two hostages, but the men were not at the targeted location.