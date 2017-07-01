Updated Ramadan Rage 2017 Final Death Count: 1,639 in About 30 Countries

The final fatality tally for jihadi attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan increased to 1,639, primarily fueled by victims who succumbed to their injuries, reveals an updated Breitbart News count of terror incidents during the period.

With a total of 3,343 casualties, including 1,704 injuries, Ramadan 2017 is one of the bloodiest holy months in recent history. The number of deaths this year marked a nearly four-fold increase from the estimated 421 people killed by Islamic extremists last year.

There were nearly 160 terror incidents in about 30 predominantly Muslim countries this year, including one jihadi attack in the United States.

Soon after the holiest month for Muslims ended last Saturday, Breitbart News reported that jihadist organizations had killed 1,627 people during Ramadan.

However, after taking into account people who succumbed to their injuries throughout the month and government entities changing the casualty count after Breitbart News initially documented the attacks, this news outlet has determined the final updated tally to be 3,343 casualties (1,639 killed, 1,704 injured).

The Afghan government updating the casualty tally for the May 31 terror attack that killed at least 150 people and injured more than 300 others had the most significant impact on changing the final count.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani changed the number of people wounded from at least 460 to more than 300, driving the total number of deaths up and injuries down. The May 31 incident, allegedly carried out by the Taliban and al-Qaeda-linked Haqqani Network, is the deadliest attack of Ramadan 2017.

The Pentagon has deemed the Haqqani Network to pose the “greatest threat” to the United States military and its allies in Afghanistan. U.S. officials have accused jihadi sanctuary Pakistan of sheltering the group.

Breitbart News’ primarily gleaned its count from the Religion of Peace website in coordination with news reports.

After analyzing every documented Ramadan terror incident, Breitbart News removed two events mentioned by Religion on Peace — May 31 assault in Sinjar and June 6 attack in Mosul, Iraq — because there were no credible news reports to back them.

Moreover, two attacks that occurred on the last day of Ramadan were added to the tally after Breitbart News published the article noting that Islamic terrorists had killed 1,627 people.

Breitbart News’ count excludes casualties directly linked to battles between U.S.-led coalition and Iranian- and Russian-backed troops loyal to dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Furthermore, it only includes some of the attacks in Iraq and Syria that involved the death of civilians, mainly women, and children, at the hands of jihadi groups.

News outlets and government officials may update some death tallies from individual attacks that occurred over the last few days of Ramadan as some of the injured victims succumb to their injuries after Breitbart News publishes this report.

The final Ramadan death toll could be higher. Most “Ramadan Rage 2017” victims are Muslims. As in previous years, the fatalities have included women, children, and members of the Christian minority.

In addition to Muslims, there are members of a wide variety of ethnic and religious groups among the victims: Westerners of all ethnicities, Christians, Asians, Sunnis, Shiites, and Arabs, among others.

The West, particularly London, has not been immune to the Ramadan carnage this year.

Most Muslims follow the Ramadan tradition of abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, having sex, and other physical needs each day, starting from before the break of dawn until sunset.

However, Islamic extremists perceive Ramadan as a time when martyrdom and jihad are doubly rewarded in paradise, prompting a spike in the terrorist attacks during the period every year.

All the terrorist attacks during Ramadan 2017, as documented by Breitbart News, include:

May 27 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists ambush checkpoint in the Charchino district, killing 11.

May 27 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 14, including eight civilians, injures 17 in Qadis district.

May 27 — Khost, Afghanistan — Taliban suicide bomber targets National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), killing 18, wounding six others, including children.

May 27 — Punjab, Pakistan — “Honor Killing” — Brother hacks his 18-year-old sister to death in the Khanewal district for denying to abide by pre-arrange marriage.

May 27 — Marawi, Philippines — Jihadists kill 19 including women and a child for “having betrayed their faith.”

May 28 — Bay, Somalia — Al-Shabaab jihadists bury man to his neck, stone to death for adultery in Ramo Adey village.

May 28 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS sets hospital ablaze and kills a dozen people inside, including young people.

May 28 —Salahuddin, Iraq — ISIS rocket attack kills child and her parents in Shirqat district.

May 28 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills at least seven villagers before returning the the next village two days later to kill 14 more.

May 28 — Paktika, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban kill Shakhil Abad district governor and his son inside their home.

May 28 — Diyala, Iraq — Suicide bomber kills three, injures up to 16 others outside court in city of Baqubah.

May 28 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram beheads five people in Nguro village.

May 29 — Ghat, Libya — Suspected Islamic terrorists kill one, injure four.

May 29 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Islamic shrapnel dismembers a child, injures seven in Shirqat district.

May 29 — Baghdad, Iraq — ISIS launches suicide attack against families breaking their Ramadan fast at ice cream parlor, killing at least 17, wounding 32.

May 29 — Baghdad, Iraq — Sunni ISIS attack targeting Shiites kills 14 killed, 37 injured. ISIS attacked Shiites.

May 30 — Peshawar, Pakistan — Suspected Islamists gun down four peace committee members in Mattani village.

May 30 — Peshawar, Pakistan — Suspected jihadist shoots senior member of Hezb-i-Islami terrorist group while he was leaving a mosque.

May 30 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS shoots 60 civilians in the head, including women, elderly, buries them in mass grave in al-Shifa district.

May 30 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS mortar kills 14, wounds over 40, including woman and children, in government controlled al-Joura district.

May 30 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills two Iraqi guards, wounds one other at the Bai Hassan oil field.

May 30 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists kill seven, injure 19 in a blast.

May 30 — Diyala, Iraq — A bomb explosion at mosque kills seven, wounds six in the cit of Baqubah.

May 30 — Anbar, Iraq — Suspected ISIS suicide bomber kills 15, injures 23 in the town of Hit.

May 31 — Borno, Nigeria —Boko Haram kills 14 after killing seven in a nearby village two days earlier.

May 31 — Garissa, Kenya — Suspected al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab burns down school, kills one teacher, wounds three police officers in Fafi village.

May 31 — Mosul, Iraq — Suicide bombers kill seven members of the same family in Mashahda region.

May 31 — Mangai, Kenya — Al-Shabaab suspected on planting IED that killed eight, including seven police officers.

May 31 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Suspected Haqqani Network, linked to Taliban and al-Qaeda, kills at least 150, wounds more than 300, including 11 Americans .

June 01 — Abala, Niger — Suspected jihadists kill six guards.

June 01 — Al-Jaws Yemen — Islamic terrorists kill 10, wound 15 in al-Hazm.

June 01 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Suicide bomber kills one, wounds another near airport in Jalalabad.

June 01 — Nangarhar Afghanistan — Suicide bomber kills one, wounds five, including a security guard near the airbase in Behsud district.

June 01 — Oldenburg, Germany — Muslim kills one for smoking during Ramadan and refusing to fast.

June 01 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS kills seven, wounds 23 in the Zanjili district for trying to flee caliphate.

June 02 — Kolofota, Cameroon — Islamist use two girls as suicide bombers: 11 killed, including two children, and 30 wounded.

June 02 — Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia — Jihadist beheads one man.

June 03 — Marawi, Philippines — Islamic sniper kills elderly woman.

June 03 — Baghdad, Iraq — Four suicide members kill one, injure three in al-Halabsah district.

June 03 —London, England — ISIS-linked jihadists plow into pedestrians, then stab people, killing seven, injuring 48.

June 03 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS kills 50 in Zanjili district for trying to flee caliphate.

June 03 — Kashmir, India — Hizb-ul-Mujahideen kill two security troops, injure four.

June 03 — Sindh, Pakistan — “Honor Killing:” Man kills sister-in-law and lover for alleged adultery in Nawabshah.

June 03 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Jihadi suicide bomber kills 20, injures 87.

June 03 — Ferkane, Algeria — Muslim extremists kill two local soldiers, injure four.

June 03 — Burkina Faso, Soum — Suspected jihadists kill five.

June 03 — Mosul, Iraq — United Nations reports ISIS killed 231 civilians between May 26 and June 3 in al-Shifa district alone, as they tried to escape the city.

June 04 — Bijapur, India — “Honor Killing” — pregnant Muslim woman burnt alive by her family for marrying Hindu man.

June 04 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Afghan police insider attack leaves six dead, one injured.

June 04 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Two Shiites from Hazara minority group killed in Quetta.

June 04 — Singh, Pakistan — “Honor Killing” — Father kills 18-year-old daughter for allegedly “having an affair” in Tando Allahyar district.

June 04 — Mosul, Iraq — Suicide bombers kill 32, injure four in Zanjili district and al-Shifa district.

June 04 — Punjab, Pakistan — Suspected Sunni terrorist kills one Shiite Hazara barber in Quaidabad.

June 05 — Melbourne, Australia — ISIS-linked migrant from Somalia kills man, takes woman hostage, an injures three.

June 05 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists fire mortar into family home, killing 10-year-old boy, injuring four of the same family.

June 05 — Kismayo, Somalia — al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab detonates bomb, killing three, injuring 20.

June 06 — Sinai, Egypt — Suspected Islamic extremists kill two police officers.

June 06 — Paris, France — Jihadist wounds one cop with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral.

June 06 — Herat, Afghanistan — Terrorist kill seven, injure another 16 near the northern gate of the Great Mosque of Herat.

June 06 — Garissa, Kenya — Suspected al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab jihadists kill four aid workers with land mine.

June 06 — Mandera, Kenya — Unknown jihadist kill one woman, injure one.

June 06 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Terrorists attacked refugee camp in Kandahar province, killing three, including two children and wounding eight, including women.

June 07 — Tehran, Iran — ISIS claims responsibility for attacking parliament, shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini , killing 12, injuring up to 46, marking first time the Sunni extremist group carries out attack in Islamic Republic.

June 07 —Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills 14, wounds 24 in Maiduguri.

June 08 — Puntland, Somalia — al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab kills 70, including some women who were decapitated, and wounds up to 20.

June 08 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS, kills 13 civilians, wounds 4, including two Iraqi soldiers.

June 08 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS fires chlorine-filled bombs at civilians, killing 13, mostly women and children.

June 08 — Baluchistan, Pakistan — ISIS claims to have killed two Chinese nationals kidnapped on May 24.

June 09 — Kerbala, Iraq — ISIS kills at least 30, wounds 35 in Shiite holy city.

June 09 — Kerbala, Iraq — ISIS attacks main bus station in Shiite city, killing three, wounding 15.

June 09 — Adamawa, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram jihadists kill two children, wound three others.

June 09 — Hambagda, Cameroon — Boko Haram slits throat of four villagers, kidnaps six.

June 09 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban/Haqqani Network jihadists kill three civilians, wound nine others while praying in mosque.

June 10 — Salahuddin, Iraq — ISIS kills 38 civilians, Iraqi troops, wounds 40 others in Shirqat district.

June 10 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS kills eight civilians, wounds five others.

June 10 — Kobane, Syria — ISIS landmine kills two children, wounds three other civilians.

June 10 — Far North Region, Cameroon — Three Boko Haram-recruited girls, between ages 11 and 15, killed as suicide bombers in Mayo-Sava border region.

June 10 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Taliban claims insider attack against U.S. troops, killing three, wounding one other.

June 11 — Baluchistan, Pakistan — Lashker-e-Jhangv jihadists kill three police officers, wound one civilian in “hit-and-run attack.”

June 11 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills eight members of civilian militia in the Kayamla village.

June 11 — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan — Suspected jihadists kill one journalist in Haripur district.

June 11 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS suicide attacker kills two, wounds five others.

June 12 — Baddah, Yemen — Al-Qaeda kills two local soldiers.

June 14 — Far North Region, Cameroon — Suspected Boko Haram suicide attack kills one, injures nine in locality of Sandawadjiri.

June 14 — Far North Region, Cameroon — Suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber kills himself, but no one else in locality of Amchide.

June 14 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab kills at least 31 people, including women, at the Posh Hotel and wounds 40 others.

June 14 — Borno State, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills five civilians, six others missing.

June 14 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban kills five, wounds four from breakaway faction.

June 14 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one civilian, wounds three others, including police officer.

June 14 — Paktika, Afghanistan — Jihadists kill five civilians, including women and children, wound seven others.

June 14 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS launches wave of suicide attacks in Mosul, killing at least 15, including 11 police officers and four civilians.

June 15 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Suspected jihadists kill four, wound eight in mosque suicide attack.

June 15 — Wardak, Afghanistan — Clash between Taliban and security forces leaves three children dead, one woman wounded.

June 15 — Kashmir, India — Jihadists kill Indian police officer.

June 15 — Kashmir, India — Islamic militants kill one police officer, wound another in Srinagar.

June 15 — Limani, Cameroon — Boko Haram female suicide bomber kills three, including three-year-old child wounds at least seven others.

June 15 — Yarang, Thailand — Suspected Islamic insurgents shoot 52-year-old Buddhist in the head.

June 15 — Balcad, Somalia — Al-Shabaab kills three soldiers, wounds seven others.

June 16 — Marawi, Philippines — Clashes between ISIS-linked Abu Sayyaf jihadists leaves an estimated 100 people dead.

June 16 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS-linked female jihadi and her two sons, ages six and nine, found dead.

June 16 — Baghdad, Iraq — Jihadi detonated explosive device wounds four people.

June 16 — Kurdistan, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists wound five civilians at a mosque.

June 16 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected jihadist shoots civilian in the head in Baquba.

June 16 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected terrorists kill one civilian, wound three others.

June 16 — Diyala, Iraq — Jihadi killed when bomb he was trying to plant exploded.

June 16 — Mandera, Kenya — Al-Shabaab kills four civilians, injures 11 others.

June 16 — Kashmir, India — Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) kills, mutilate faces of six Indian police officers with bullets. Two civilians caught in crossfire.

June 16 — Jerusalem, Israel — Palestinian jihadists, linked to ISIS, kill one policewoman, injure four others before security forces took them down.

June 16 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill four civilian workers in explosion.

June 17 — Bakol, Somalia — Clashes between al-Shabaab and Somali army leaves at least five dead, 12 others injured.

June 17 — Kashmir, India — Jihadists kill civilian in Pulwama.

June 17 — Kashmir, India — Clashes between Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Indian security forces leave two civilians and three jihadists dead.

June 17 — Mosul, Iraq — Suspected ISIS suicide bomber kills seven local police officers.

June 17 — Bintagoungou, Mali — Jihadists kill five, injure eight others.

June 17 — Mosul, Iraq — Iran-backed Shiite militias kill family of five.

June 17 — Mudug, Somalia — Al-Shabaab kills cleric inside mosque in Towfiq village.

June 17 — Cairo, Egypt — Suspected ISIS jihadists kill one, wound four in roadside bomb attack.

June 17 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram kill five civilians in Gumsuri village.

June 18 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks police headquarters, killing six police officers, wounding 30 others, including 21 civilians.

June 18 — Bamako, Mali — Jihadists kill two, wound 14 at resort.

June 18 — Mosul, Iraq — Two ISIS suicide bombers killed.

June 18 — Mosul, Iraq — Five ISIS-linked suicide bombers, including killed in al-Farouk area.

June 18 — Diyala, Iraq — Police kill suspected ISIS suicide bomber in Baqubah.

June 18 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists fire rocket, killing one civilian, injuring another.

June 18 — Daraa, Syria — ISIS-linked militia kills five of its own fighters on charges of apostasy.

June 18 — Borno, Nigeria — Female suicide bombers, likely linked to Boko Haram, kill 12 people, injure 11 others in the terrorist group’s birthplace.

June 18 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills 34 civilians.

June 19 — Mosul, Iraq — ISIS IED kills three journalists, wounds one other.

June 19 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kills one Sunni tribal fighter, wounds two others.

June 19 — Pattani, Thailand — Jihadists kill six soldiers, wound four others.

June 19 — Paris, France — Authorities take down “known extremist” who attempted to carry out terrorist attack at the Champs-Élysées.

June 19 — Parwan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight border guards near largest U.S. military base in Bagram, wounds two others.

June 19 — Adamawa State, Nigeria — Two female suicide bombers, likely linked to Boko Haram, blow themselves up, resulting in their death. No other casualties.

June 20 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab kills at least 15 civilians, injures 18 others in suicide car bomb.

June 20 — Brussels, Belgium — Authorities kill ISIS-linked suicide bomber at train station.

June 20 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Terrorists kill judge, wound three other civilians.

June 21 — Michigan, United States — Canadian terrorist Amor Ftouhi, 49, stabs and wounds police officer in the neck while yelling praises to Allah.

June 21 — Deir Ezzor, Syria — ISIS kills two civilians, wounds eight others.

June 21 — Borno State, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram jihadists kill two civilians, wounds six others.

June 21 — Far North Region, Cameroon — Two suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill six civilians in Kolofata.

June 22 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban kills an estimated 30, including soldiers and civilians, and wounds at least 60 others.

June 22 — Kashmir, India — Pakistani terrorists kill two Indian soldiers.

June 22 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists kill two, wound four others in car bomb attack.

June 23 — Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Pakistan — Lashkar-e-Jhangvi jihadists kill up to 67 and wound more than 261 in double bombing in the jihadi stronghold along the Afghanistan border.

June 23 — Mosul, Iraq — Suspected ISIS suicide bomber kills at least a dozen civilians, including women and children, and wounds 20 other civilians trying to flee the city.

June 23 — Baluchistan, Pakistan — ISIS and Pakistani Taliban linked jihadists from Jamaat ur Ahrar kill 13 people, including seven police officers, wound 19 others, including nine security guards, in car bomb attack.

June 23 — Mosul, Iraq — Suspected ISIS suicide bombers kill three people, including a police officer, and wound at least nine others.

June 23 — Anbar, Iraq — Suspected ISIS suicide bombers kill eight civilians, one soldier, wound 11 others.

June 23 — Mandera, Kenya — Suspected al-Shabaab jihadists kill five people, including two police others, wound an unknown number of others.

June 23 — Karachi, Pakistan — Jihadists kill four off-duty police officers, wound two others in drive by shooting.

June 23 — Mosul, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists fire rocket into marketplace, killing 10, wounding 40.

June 23 — Mosul, Iraq — Suspected ISIS suicide bombers blew themselves up inside mosque, killing four, injuring others.

June 24 — Aleppo, Syria — Suspected Sunni militants kill 12, including three children and four women, and wound dozens.

June 24 — Mecca, Saudi Arabia — Suicide bomber planning to attack Grand Mosque blows himself up, injuring six foreigners and five security force members.

June 24 — Kashmir, India —Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) jihadists kill one security officer, wounds another one and a civilian.

June 24 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists kill ten civilians trying to flee homes, wound six others, including women and children.

June 24 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadists kill 10 Afghan soldiers, wound four at Salma Dam ahead of Afghan president’s address holiday marking end of Ramadan.