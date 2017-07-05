Islamic State Propaganda Video Shows ‘Cubs’ Behead Russians, Turks, Iranians

The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) has released a propaganda video purportedly showing Iranian, Russian, Turkish, and Turkmen children savagely beheading prisoners and threatening to carry attacks in the West and their home countries, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi activity online.

“Al-Jazeera Province of the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq released a grisly video featuring Iranian, Russian, Turkish, and Turkmen children brutally executing prisoners and calling for and threatening attacks in their native lands and the West,” reports SITE.

advertisement

Al-Masdar News (AMN), a pro-Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad outlet, published the 14-minute ghastly video in its entirety.

The grisly footage features four indoctrinated children, commonly known as “cubs of the caliphate,” severing the heads of tied-up prisoners in orange jumpsuits accused of spying on ISIS.

At a very young age, ISIS forces children soldiers to “practice beheading with dolls dressed in orange jumpsuits,” noted the German magazine Der Spiegel in August 2016.

Consistent with other propaganda videos, ISIS threatens countries that are actively fighting the jihadist organization in Iraq and Syria in the newly released footage.

ISIS has released several videos featuring child jihadists murdering prisoners.

Late last month, the terrorist group’s wing in Afghanistan reportedly released a grim video showing two indoctrinated boys shooting prisoners in the head execution-style.

In August 2016, German news magazine Der Spiegel revealed that ISIS had been indoctrinating thousands of young boys it abducted in Iraq and Syria into becoming the next generation of jihadi killers.

The report echoed an assessment by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy that highlighted what it described as an unprecedented system employed by ISIS to methodically brainwash children by exposing them to its Islamic extremist ideology.

“The recruitment of children takes place in several phases, beginning with harmless socialization. Islamic State hosts events in which children are given sweets and little boys are allowed to hold an IS flag. Then they are shown videos filled with violence,” Der Spiegel pointed out.

“Experts estimate that about 1,500 boys are serving the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria. Some are born to the militants,” reported the German news outlet last year. “In fact, more than 31,000 women are currently pregnant in IS-held territory. Other children arrive with their parents from abroad when the parents join the jihadist movement.”