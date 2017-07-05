Trump Enlists Egypt in Struggle Against Belligerent North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the ongoing threat from North Korea with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a phone call Wednesday, a day after the communist nation claimed that it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed Tuesday that North Korea did indeed test an ICBM that some experts believe can reach Alaska.

“Global action is required to stop a global threat. Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime,” said Tillerson.

The U.S. secretary of state noted that the Trump administration would bring the North Korea’s action before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Echoing Tillerson during his call with President Sisi, “President Trump stressed the need for all countries to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, stop hosting North Korean guest workers, and stop providing economic or military benefits to North Korea,” reveals the White House.

Egypt is one of the ten elected non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for the emergency security council session on North Korea that convened on Wednesday.

North Korea’s launch of an ICBM is an “alarming” military escalation, declared Haley during the session.

“This action is yet another brazen violation of Security Council resolutions and constitutes a dangerous escalation of the situation,” Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said in condemning North Korea’s missile test. “The DPRK leadership must cease further provocative actions and comply fully with its international obligations.”

Stressing that the United States “will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea,” Secretary Tillerson called for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

While some experts say the ICBM tested by North Korea is capable of reaching Alaska, U.S. officials believe that the recent test does not necessarily demonstrate that the belligerent communist nation can immediately launch a working missile that can reach as far as the United States.

Some U.S. officials also argue it remains uncertain whether the regime has a functioning miniaturized nuclear warhead to attach to an ICBM.

Nevertheless, the U.S. military has contingency measures in place in anticipation of a worst case scenario.

“I know there’s some debate about the miniaturization advancements made by Pyongyang. But PACOM must be prepared to fight tonight, so I take him at his word. I must assume his claims are true — I know his aspirations certainly are,” recently said Adm. Harry Harris, chief of the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM).