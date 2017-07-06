Trump Has Had 50% More Meetings with Foreign Leaders than Obama

President Donald Trump has held roughly 50% more meetings with foreign leaders than President Barack Obama did over the same amount of time in their respective first terms in office.

A review of both presidencies reveals that Obama met with about 20 foreign leaders through July 6, 2009, not including international summits or the United Nations and other institutions. Trump has met with about 30 leaders through June 6, 2017 — not including summits, the UN, or the Palestinian Authority.

advertisement

Below is a chronological list of the two presidents’ meetings with foreign leaders, with repeat meetings excluded. The list does not include meetings around the G-8 or G-20, where both would have met leaders from the same countries. The list does not include telephone calls or meetings with officials such as foreign ministers. (It also excludes Obama’s June 2009 meeting with Zimbabwe’s then-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, since President Robert Mugabe held real power, and the position of prime minister was later abolished.)

Obama, 2009 (19 meetings):

Feb. 19 – Canada

Feb. 24 – Japan

Mar. 3 – United Kingdom

Mar. 14 – Brazil

Mar. 17 – Ireland

Mar. 25 – Australia

Apr. 5 – Czech Republic

Apr. 6 – Turkey

Apr. 7 – Iraq

Apr. 16 – Mexico

Apr. 21 – Jordan

May 5 – Israel

May 6 – Afghanistan

May 6 – Pakistan

June 4 – Egypt

June 5 – Germany

June 15 – Italy

June 28 – Colombia

July 6 – Russia

Trump, 2017 (28 meetings):

Jan. 27 – UK

Feb. 10 – Japan

Feb. 13 – Canada

Feb. 15 – Israel

Feb. 24 – Peru

Mar. 16 – Ireland

Mar. 17 – Germany

Mar. 30 – Denmark

Apr. 3 – Egypt

Apr. 5 – Jordan

Apr. 6 – China

Apr. 20 – Italy

Apr. 27 – Argentina

May 4 – Australia

May 15 – United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi)

May 16 – Turkey

May 18 – Colombia

May 21 – Saudi Arabia

May 23 – Vatican

May 24 – Belgium

May 31 – Vietnam

June 9 – Romania

June 19 – Panama

June 20 – Ukraine

June 26 – India

June 29 – South Korea

July 6 – Poland

July 6 – Croatia

Trump’s ambitious foreign policy schedule contradicts critics’ attempts to portray his foreign policy as “isolationist,” or to suggest the 45th president is not interested in foreign affairs.

On the contrary, Trump has led an active foreign policy — one that puts “America first,” yet still reaches out to other nations to improve relations and work together on common issues.

Obama’s foreign policy was described as “internationalist,” but stressed “leading from behind.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.