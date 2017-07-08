Trump Talks Trade, North Korea Aggression with Chinese President Xi at G20 Summit

President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit on Saturday in Hamburg, where reports reveal the two leaders spoke about trade and North Korea.

In a brief encounter with the press during a photo opportunity, President Xi spoke in Chinese without a translator, according to pooled press reports.

Trump said it was an “honor to have gotten to know” Xi and added the two leaders had “developed a wonderful relationship.”

Trump also remarked on North Korea in the wake of that communist regime’s recent launch of a ballistic missile, which showed it could have the capability of reaching Alaska, according to military experts.

“I appreciate the things that you have done relative to the very substantial problem that we all face in North Korea, a problem that something has to be done about,” Trump said.

“It may take longer than I’d like. It may take longer that you’d like,” Trump said, “but there will be success in the end one way or the other.”

Trump also highlighted trade in his brief remarks.

“Trade, as you know, is a very, very big issue for the United States,” Trump said.

The Chinese communist news service, Xinhua News Agency, reported that President Xi called for a “more inclusive growth and improving global economic governance” at the G20 summit.”

“Another source of growth derives from making greater efforts to address the issue of development and implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and such efforts will both benefit developing countries and generate business and investment opportunities for developed countries,” Yi said. “In other words, this will be a win-win game for all.”

“China proposes establishing a united global front against terrorism to eradicate the roots of terrorism, cut off the channels for terrorists to obtain funds, and stop the use of Internet by terrorists to spread terrorism,” the Chinese news outlet reported.

“China itself is a victim of terrorism and is on the front line of the international fight against terrorism,” Xi said.