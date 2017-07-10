American Tourist Beaten to Death on Greek Island

A 22-year-old American college graduate was beaten to death on the Greek island of Zakynthos on Friday, local media reported.

Bakari Henderson, 22, who recently graduated from the University of Arizona, was drinking at a bar with friends before being approached by a man who instigated a brawl.

Bar employees consequently asked the men to leave the bar when several other people, including bar employees, took the fight onto the street, ANA-MPA reported.

A total of eight individuals, including a 32-year-old Serbian and a 34-year-old Greek national, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Greek police in Zakynthos notified the US Embassy of the death of a US citizen in the early morning hours of Friday,” the US State Department said in a statement. “We are in communication with authorities and providing consular assistance to the deceased citizen’s family.”

“We offer our sincerest condolences to family and friends, and out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment,” it continued.

Henderson was in Zakynthos working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line at the time of the incident, his family confirmed in a statement.

“Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life and lived it to the fullest,” his family told CNN affiliate KXAN in a statement.

A number of politicians, including Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) paid tribute to Henderson, who previously worked as an intern at the Texas legislature.

Tragic news. My prayers go out to Bakari's family. In touch w/ @StateDept to make sure his friends get home safely https://t.co/Ph8Q8RAWzS — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) said in a statement: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Bakari Henderson, whose life was senselessly and brutally cut short this weekend. The loss of our recent University of Arizona graduate is truly tragic and shocking, and I offer my deepest condolences to all who knew him.”

Zakynthos, a small island on the west coast of mainland Greece, is a popular destination for tourists around the world, known for its stunning cliffside beaches and sea caves.

