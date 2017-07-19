Kenyan Vice-Presidential Candidate Debates Himself After 5 Opponents Boycott Event

A vice-presidential candidate in next month’s election in Kenya ended up debating himself after his opponents failed to turn up for the televised event.

Eliud Muthiora Kariara, the running mate of independent presidential candidate Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu, stood surrounded by five empty podiums, two moderators and a live television audience after the five other candidates in the race refused to take part.

As a result, Kariara had the entire 90 broadcast minutes all to himself, in a live broadcast from the Catholic University of East Africa in Nairobi.

The situation came about after other candidates raised objections with the debate format, which involved a six-way debate between six minor vice-presidential candidates, accompanied by a face-off between the two frontrunners later on in the evening.

A letter signed by all six minor candidates on Sunday accused Debate Media Limited, the alliance of broadcasters behind the debate, of running an “unconstitutional, illegal and discriminatory process,” and confirmed that they would only participate if all eight vice-presidential candidates were to debate simultaneously.

“We made it clear that we shall take part at 8pm Debates that was to bring all candidates together,” Ekuru Aukot, presidential candidate for Third Way Alliance, wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s current vice president, William Ruto, claimed he had not been given details of the event. “I am surprised no one has engaged me on the debate. Courtesy demands that date, time, rules of engagement would have been made available,” he said on Twitter.

Debate Media Limited rejected claims that candidates had not been fully informed of the debate, describing Ruto’s accusation as dishonest.

“The suggestion that the campaigns did not know about these debates is therefore at best dishonest,” the statement said.

Kariara has since expressed his anger at the situation, accusing other candidates of being disrespectful.

“That was a mark of utter disrespect to the people of Kenya who had anticipated to hear from them and what they intend to do for Kenya,” Kariara told RFI. “People are saying they want leaders who show up for duty. Leaders must be ready to account at any time and in a forum such as the one that was afforded yesterday, it’s wrong for them not to show up.”

“I think I did a good job because the response we have received so far indicates that Kenyans agree with our proposals and they will support us,” he continued. “I have received tremendous support from people who had up to yesterday not decided who they would vote for and now they’re saying they’ll vote for Japheth Kaluyu.”

Kenyans head to the polls on August 8th, with the two frontrunners being incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta of the right-wing populist Jubilee Party of Kenya (JAB) against left-wing opposition leader Raila Odinga, the head of the National Super Alliance (NASA).

