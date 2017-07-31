China’s President Xi Jinping, clad in combat fatigues and overseeing one of the largest displays of military might in recent memory, applauded members of the nation’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Sunday while warning them to remain “ready for fight, capable of combat, and sure to win.”

The PLA will observe its 90th anniversary on August 1. To celebrate, the Chinese government staged massive military exercises in the Inner Mongolia region, overseen by Xi and culminating with a presidential address to the troops. An estimated 12,000 troops participated in the exercises at Zhurihe, the largest military training facility in Asia. In addition to the exercises, the Chinese military paraded a variety of new armored vehicles, aircraft, and other hardware, publishing a number of photos of the display online:

China's Army Day parade shows military strength, benefits world peace: experts https://t.co/5PLwwRlFn8 pic.twitter.com/5fFDjUwunc — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 31, 2017

The Chinese state outlet People’s Daily counted 18 helicopters landing and participating in the parade after forming the number 90 in the sky. The newspaper claims the event “had more of a combat feel” than the average parade, quoting an official who noted, “Here, the soldiers have stares that kill.”

“Late leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping also inspected troops in the field at key moments in history,” the People’s Daily noted.

The military exercises replaced the traditional military parade in Beijing, which often causes significant disruption in the capital’s traffic patterns and state of affairs, instead offering a more aggressive image of the military separate from the throngs of civilians typically attending Beijing’s festivities.

According to Chinese government outlet Xinhua, Xi “outlined a blueprint for the Party and the state, pointing the direction for future development” while speaking to the troops. “Building a moderately prosperous society by 2020 is a promise the CPC has made to the people and to history,” Xi reportedly stated, while urging “all-out efforts” in “preventing and defusing major risks, relieving poverty, and preventing and controlling pollution.”