A top official on the National Security Council was fired last month by National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster reportedly after he argued in a memo that President Trump’s administration is under sustained attack from globalists and Islamists.

Rich Higgins, a former Pentagon official who served in the NSC’s strategic-planning office as a director for strategic planning was fired on July 21, The Atlantic first reported.

The memo, written in late May, described threats to the administration by globalists, bankers, the “deep state,” and Islamists.

“Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed,” it said.

Higgins was called into the White House counsel’s office two weeks ago and asked about the memo. Later that week, he was told by McMaster’s deputy that he was losing his job.

The memo compared what the Trump administration was facing to a Maoist insurgency.

“In Maoist insurgencies, the formation of a counter-state is essential to seizing state power,” the memo said. “Functioning as a hostile complete state acting within an existing state, it has an alternate infrastructure. Political warfare operates as one of the activities of the ‘counter-state.’”

“Because the left is aligned with Islamist organizations at local, national, and international levels, recognition should be given to the fact that they seamlessly interoperate through coordinated synchronized interactive narratives … These attack narratives are pervasive, full spectrum, and institutionalized at all levels. They operate in social media, television, the 24-hour news cycle in all media and are entrenched at the upper levels of the bureaucracies,” it said.

Sources told The Atlantic that Higgins had also pushed to declassify documents having to do with radical Islam and Iran, including Presidential Study Directive 11, produced by the Obama administration before the Arab Spring outlining unrest throughout the Middle East.

The report said the memo outlined many of the same ideas he laid out in an interview with the Daily Caller last year. In the interview, he said political warfare includes non-violent and violent actions working in synthesis.

He said the left, working with enemy-friendly Muslim Brotherhood allies, is able to control the dominant cultural narrative with the media and the government, blinding Americans in the war on terror and influencing how they think, according to its report.

McMaster also recently removed Derek Harvey, the senior director for the Middle East. Before his removal, Harvey reportedly produced a list of NSC holdovers and presented it to McMaster, who declined to fire them, the report said.

McMaster has particularly sparred with other members of the administration on an Afghanistan plan with an increase of 3,000 to 5,000 U.S. troops there. Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly did not support the plan.

