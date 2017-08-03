Report: Bin Laden’s Son to Become Next Al-Qaeda Leader

Hamza Bin Laden, the son of the late Osama Bin Laden who has vowed to take revenge against the United States for executing his father, is expected to take over al-Qaeda.

Known as the “Crown Prince of Terror,” Hamza is the son of Bin Laden’s alleged “favorite” wife.

“Hamza Laden was also regarded as the ‘poster boy’ of al-Qaeda’s re-emergence on the terrorism front,” points out Vanguard. “He was introduced as ‘a lion from the den of Al-Qaeda’ by the group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.”

He is expected to take the reins of al-Qaeda at a time when analysts believe the group’s resources are stronger in war-ravaged Syria than in any other country.

Analysts have noted al-Qaeda has capitalized on the international community’s single-minded focus against ISIS to grow stronger and remain a prominent threat to the United States.

“Al Qaeda has become more resilient and ready to exploit our own strategic weaknesses,” Katherine Zimmerman from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) told U.S. lawmakers last month, adding:

Al Qaeda is strongest in Syria, where it has used the conditions created by the Syrian civil war and [the U.S.-led coalition’s] Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS to establish a deep sanctuary in the northwest and position itself to expand farther into the Syrian theater. Al Qaeda has set conditions for the future establishment of an Islamic emirate—not necessarily under al Qaeda’s name—that will secure al Qaeda’s objective to build an Islamic polity in Syria.

Should ISIS fall, al-Qaeda will be able to incorporate the remnants of the jihadists group into its ranks, experts also say.

In July 2016, Hamza threatened to take revenge against the United States for killing his father.

“We will continue striking you and targeting you in your country and abroad in response to your oppression of the people of Palestine, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and the rest of the Muslim lands that did not survive your oppression,” declared Hamza, addressing the United States.

“As for the revenge by the Islamic nation for Sheikh Osama, may Allah have mercy on him, it is not revenge for Osama the person but it is revenge for those who defended Islam,” he also said, adding, “If you think that your sinful crime that you committed in Abbottabad has passed without punishment, then you thought wrong.”

The U.S. military killed Osama bin Laden at his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011, dealing a major blow to al Qaeda, the terrorist group behind the 9/11 attacks on the American homeland.

Near the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Hamza indicated that he was preparing a deadly comeback for al-Qaeda.

Jihadist groups like al-Qaeda urge their supporters to become martyrs and engage in jihad during Islam’s holiest month Ramadan, claiming that Allah will reward them in heaven.

“Prepare diligently to inflict crippling losses on those who have disbelieved,” declared Hamza in May. Hamza is believed to be 28-years-old, reports the Washington Post.

“Follow in the footsteps of martyrdom-seekers before you,” he added.

Al-Qaeda remains one of the top deadliest terrorist groups in the world.