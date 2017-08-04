Draft U.N. Resolution Would Hit North Korea with Sanctions on Key Exports

UNITED NATIONS – A draft U.N. Security Council resolution, seen by Breitbart News, would hit North Korea with a fresh wave of sanctions and aim at the regime’s key exports of coal, iron, lead, and even seafood in response to its recent missile launches – although the resolution’s fate in the Security Council is far from certain.

The resolution, expected to be voted on Saturday afternoon, would also ban lead ore and iron ore in an effort to clamp down on the rogue regime’s ability to fund its missile program. It also freezes the assets of a number of banks and bank and business owners. The resolution also bans the opening of “new joint ventures or cooperative entities” with North Korean entities.

North Korea launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July, both with the capability of reaching U.S. cities. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has urged the Security Council to increase sanctions on the hermit nation but has faced stern opposition from China and Russia.

Russia’s representatives have expressed doubt that the missiles launched are in fact intercontinental ballistic missiles, and both countries had previously snubbed sanctions, instead arguing for dialogue and negotiation.

“We have been urging DPRK and indeed other relevant countries not to exacerbate the situation in the Korean peninsula by avoiding language and action that heightens tension on the Korean peninsula because that runs counter to the objectives sought to be achieved through Security Council resolutions,” Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi said at a press conference last week. He also claimed that resolutions did not give the “green light” for an economic blockade.

Just days before, Haley had shrugged off the suggestion of more talks and had called for China to step up. “China must decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step. The time for talk is over,” she said. President Trump had also attacked the Chinese, saying they were “just talk” on North Korea.

…they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

Reuters, who first reported on the resolution, spoke to diplomats who indicated the new resolution would slash by a third North Korea’s $3 billion export revenue.

In what is perhaps a nod to Chinese wishes, the resolution reaffirms calls for the resumption of the “Six Party Talks,” which would include North Korea, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, and the United States. It also affirms that the sanctions are not intended to have “adverse humanitarian consequences” for civilians in North Korea.

The resolution getting through the Security Council is not a given. Liu and Haley have indicated that China and the U.S. were working on a resolution, so the fact that the resolution is “in blue” suggests that it probably has Chinese support, and therefore the Chinese will not veto it.

However, Russia also holds a veto on the Security Council along with China, the U.S., the U.K., and France. Should the resolution be put before the Security Council over the weekend, all eyes will be on Russia to see if they will use their veto power.

The resolution may not be as strict as the U.S. delegation would have hoped, but in the face of stiff resistance from China and Russia, the passage of this resolution would mark a major win for Haley and the Trump administration in its crackdown against North Korea.

