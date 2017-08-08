Taliban Publishes Magazine Promoting Jihad for Women

The Pakistani branch of the Taliban, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has published the first edition of a propaganda magazine aimed at persuading women to engage in jihad on their behalf.

In an opening editorial, the magazine encourages “women of Islam to come forward and join the ranks of mujahideen [holy warriors],” reports the Guardian.

“Organize secret gatherings at home and invite like-minded jihadi sisters,” suggests the editorial. “Distribute literature reflecting on the obligation of jihad, arrange physical training classes for sisters. Learn how to operate simple weapons. Learn the use of grenades.”

The magazine, titled Sunnat-i-Khaula (“The Way of Khaula”), is named after the 7th-century female Muslim warrior Khaula.

Taliban jihadists are staunch opponents of women’s rights. Nevertheless, “the 45-page magazine attempts to depict support from a section of society traditionally despised by the militant group,” notes the Guardian.

“As well as an advice column for would-be female jihadists, the magazine contains an interview with the wife of Fazlullah Khorasani, the head of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP),” adds the news outlet, noting that she is not named in the interview.

The wife of the TTP leader came out in support for underage marriage.

“I ask you why now everywhere there is a hue and cry about underage marriages … We have to understand that mature boys and girls if left unmarried for too long can become a source of moral destruction of the society,” she said during the interview.

Unlike its Afghan counterpart, TTP is mainly focused on overthrowing the Islamabad-based government and establishing an Islamic caliphate in Pakistan.

The Afghan and Pakistani Taliban are affiliated but consider themselves two distinct organizations. Both groups operate under different leaders.

According to the U.S. military, most Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) members in Afghanistan are Pakistani TTP defectors.

Both ISIS and TTP have claimed responsibility for the same attack. Authorities have accused the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban of working with ISIS.

Afghan Taliban terrorists are known to hide in Pakistan after carrying out attacks in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Taliban flees to Afghanistan after assaults in Pakistan.

A U.S. drone strike reportedly killed the TTP chief in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, an ISIS stronghold located along the Pakistan border.