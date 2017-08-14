SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Chinese Media: Trump Using Trade as a ‘Bargaining Chip’ Could ‘Poison’ U.S. Ties

US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) walk together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017.17. President Donald Trump entered a second day of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday hoping to strike deals on trade and jobs after an overnight show of strength in Syria. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

by Penny Starr14 Aug 20170

The Chinese state-run newspaper China Daily warned on Monday that President Donald Trump’s proposed investigation into unfair Chinese trade practices could “poison” relations between the communist regime and the United States.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday to ask his trade office to take up the probe, the Associated Press reported.

“Trump wants officials to look at Chinese practices that force American companies to share intellectual property in order to gain access to the world’s second-largest economy,” AP reported.

U.S. businesses have to create joint ventures with Chinese companies and provide valuable technology assets, a requirement that Washington believes hurts U.S. economic growth, according to AP.

“In an editorial, the official China Daily said it was critical the Trump administration doesn’t make a rash decision it will regret,” Reuters reported.

Given Trump’s transactional approach to foreign affairs, it is impossible to look at the matter without taking into account his increasing disappointment at what he deems as China’s failure to bring into line the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. His idea of exploiting trade as a bargaining chip in dealings with China dates back to the campaign trail.

The investigation into Chinese trade practices comes at a time when the Trump administration is seeking China’s help in pressuring North Korea regarding its nuclear ambitions, which is noted in the editorial.

By trying to incriminate Beijing as an accomplice in the DPRK’s nuclear adventure and blame it for a failure that is essentially a failure of all stakeholders, Trump risks making the serious mistake of splitting up the international coalition that is the means to resolve the issue peacefully.

Hopefully Trump will find another path. Things will become even more difficult if Beijing and Washington are pitted against each other.

Reuters reported that the investigation could eventually lead to steep tariffs on Chinese goods, which Trump has said he may support.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x