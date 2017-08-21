Trump Debuts Afghanistan Strategy: ‘We Are Not Nation-Building Again, We Are Killing Terrorists’

President Trump unveiled his plan for Afghanistan after seven months of deliberation Monday evening, announcing tweaks around the edges of the current strategy instead of a different approach.

He announced five “core pillars” to the approach: getting rid of any timelines for how long U.S. troops would remain in Afghanistan; using all elements of power, including diplomatic and economic; getting tougher on Pakistan; partnering more with India, Pakistan’s arch rival; and expanding authorities for U.S. forces to fight terrorists.

What the president did not announce was how many more U.S. troops would head to Afghanistan, which he decided earlier this year to leave up to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to determine.

He did, however, say the U.S. would no longer talk about troop levels or drawdown dates, making it unclear whether troop increases would be announced. There are currently about 8,400 U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and the president has reportedly approved of a plan to send about 4,000 more.

The speech was a disappointment to many who had supported his calls during the campaign to end expensive foreign intervention and nation-building. He acknowledged the frustration that Americans felt after 16 years of war without an end in sight.

“The American people are weary of war without victory. Nowhere is this more evident than Afghanistan. … I share the American people’s frustration,” he said.

However, he said despite an “original instinct” to pull out, “decisions are different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office.”

After studying the issue in “great detail and in every conceivable angle,” he said he did not want to repeat the mistake of the previous administration in Iraq and pull out too early, leaving a vacuum for terrorists to fill.

“We cannot repeat in Afghanistan the mistake our leaders made in Iraq,” he said. “We must address reality.”

He also cited the weekend’s terrorist attack in Spain as evidence terrorists must be defeated.

“We will defeat them and defeat them handily,” he said.

Trump announced the new strategy at Army Post Fort Meyer in Arlington, Virginia, surrounded by soldiers, and spoke of the unity among forces trying to achieve one mission and called for the same unity among Americans.

“All service members are brothers and sisters, they’re all part of the same family. It’s called the American family,” he said. “Let us find the courage to heal our divisions within.”