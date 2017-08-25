SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

U.S. Military: North Korean Missiles ‘Failed in Flight,’ One Blew Up ‘Almost Immediately’

This picture taken and released on July 4, 2017 by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location.
STR/AFP/Getty Images

by Kristina Wong25 Aug 20170

The North Korean government fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Friday — each failing before or during flight, according to U.S. Pacific Command (PaCOM).

“The first and third missiles at 11:49 a.m. and 12:19 p.m. [Hawaii time] failed in flight. The second missile launch at 12:07 p.m. appears to have blown up almost immediately,” PaCOM said in a statement on the North Korean missiles.

“The three launches occurred near Kittaeryong, North Korea. We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment and we will provide a public update if warranted,” it said.

The missiles reportedly flew about 155 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders said in a statement: “In regards to activity in North Korea tonight, the president has been briefed and we are monitoring the situation.”

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said the three ballistic missile launches did not pose a threat to North Korea or Guam. North Korea has previously threatened to fire missiles around Guam.

“We continue to monitor North Korea’s actions closely,” PaCOM said. “U.S. Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan.”

