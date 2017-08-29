Donald Trump: ‘All Options on the Table’ After North Korea Missile Launch

President Donald Trump answered North Korea’s missile launch over Japan with a statement declaring that “all options are on the table” for responding to their aggressive actions.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House. “Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world.”

Trump also spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the missile launch, agreeing that the rogue regime poses a “growing direct threat” to the United States, Japan and South Korea, according to a readout of the conversation provided by the White House.

The missile, launched by North Korea, flew over Japan before landing in the sea.

“A missile passing over Japan is an unprecedented, grave and serious threat,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters in Tokyo after the launch.