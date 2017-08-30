SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

James Mattis: U.S. Is Not Out of Diplomatic Options on North Korea

This undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 26, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) presiding over a target strike exercise conducted by the special operation forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location. North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on August 26, the US military said, following weeks of heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA via KNS / STR / South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. / (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
STR/AFP/Getty Images

by Kristina Wong30 Aug 20170

WASHINGTON, DC – Defense Secretary James Mattis said Wednesday that the U.S. is not out of diplomatic options to denuclearize North Korea.

“No,” James Mattis responded to the question: “Are we out of diplomatic solutions for North Korea?”

“We’re never out of diplomatic solutions. We continue to work together, and the minister and I share responsibility to provide for the protection of our nation, our populations, and our interests, which is what we are here to discuss today,” he said.

“And look for all the areas we can collaborate – there is already very strong collaboration, we always look for more, we are never complacent,” he added.

Mattis’s remarks were widely interpreted by journalists and pundits on Twitter as a contradiction of President Trump’s tweet earlier in the day even though the question was not directly about the tweet.

“The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The Trump administration is pursuing a diplomatic strategy to get North Korea to denuclearize, which involves building pressure and consensus at the United Nations; using tougher sanctions and enforcing existing ones; working with allies to also pressure North Korea; and increasing pressure on China – North Korea’s main trading partner – to cooperate.

The question came at the end of remarks Mattis gave before a meeting with the South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo at the Pentagon.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

X

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x