U.N. Security Council to Hold Emergency Session over North Korea

NEW YORK CITY – The United Nations Security Council will meet in an emergency session to discuss the latest nuclear test by North Korea, the U.S. mission to the U.N. announced Sunday.

The session, which will take place at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, was requested by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, along with representatives from Japan, France, the U.K., and South Korea, according to Haley’s office.

advertisement

The announcement comes just hours after the rogue regime’s test of that appears to be their most powerful hydrogen bomb to date, and days after the Council condemned the launch of a missile over Japan Monday.

In that statement, passed by all 15 members, the Council accused North Korea of “deliberately undermining regional peace and stability and [having] caused grave security concerns around the world.”

Representatives pointed to the fact that the strong statement was passed so quickly as a sign of growing unity among Council members – even Russia and China, who have frequently urged dialogue and negotiation over sanction and military escalation in the face of North Korea’s aggression.

The Security Council unanimously agreed to a strong resolution in July that included the imposition of sanctions that was estimated to slash North Korea’s exports by a third. That resolution came in the wake of two intercontinental ballistic missile tests by the regime.

The U.S. has not given any indication that further sanctions are on the table, but other members, particularly Japan, have expressed openness to imposing more sanctions. One Security Council diplomat indicated that sanctions on North Korea’s oil and textiles exports, as well as the country’s use of foreign labor, could be on the table for any further resolution.

On Sunday, Secretary-General António Guterres issued a strong condemnation of the latest test by the regime, calling it “yet another serious breach of the DPRK’s international obligations [that] undermines international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts.

“The DPRK is the only country that continues to break the norm against nuclear test explosions,” Guterres noted in a statement.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY