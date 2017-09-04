Reuters: China Pledges $80 Million for BRICS as Group Opposes Protectionism

China increases its funding for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) international alliance to fight the “protectionism” espoused by U.S. President Donald Trump.

From Reuters:

XIAMEN, China (Reuters) – China will give $80 million in funding for BRICS cooperation plans, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday, while the bloc of five emerging countries pledged to oppose protectionism.

Xi offered 500 million yuan ($76.4 million) for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan, and another $4 million for projects at the group’s New Development Bank (NDB) during a three-day leaders summit in the southeastern city of Xiamen.

China’s new contributions to BRICS pale in comparison to its $124 billion pledge earlier in May for Xi’s own Belt and Road initiative, which aims to expand links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond as a new way to boost global development.

