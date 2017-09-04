SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Reuters: China Pledges $80 Million for BRICS as Group Opposes Protectionism

From L-R: Brazilian President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attend the BRICS Business Council and Signing ceremony at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen on September 4, 2017. Leaders of the BRICS grouping of emerging economies said September 4 they "strongly deplore" North Korea's latest nuclear test and hydrogen-bomb claim, which has overshadowed the five-nation group's annual summit. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Kenzaburo FUKUHARA (Photo credit should read KENZABURO FUKUHARA/AFP/Getty Images)
KENZABURO FUKUHARA/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart News4 Sep 20170

China increases its funding for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) international alliance to fight the “protectionism” espoused by U.S. President Donald Trump.

From Reuters:

XIAMEN, China (Reuters) – China will give $80 million in funding for BRICS cooperation plans, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday, while the bloc of five emerging countries pledged to oppose protectionism.

Xi offered 500 million yuan ($76.4 million) for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan, and another $4 million for projects at the group’s New Development Bank (NDB) during a three-day leaders summit in the southeastern city of Xiamen.

China’s new contributions to BRICS pale in comparison to its $124 billion pledge earlier in May for Xi’s own Belt and Road initiative, which aims to expand links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond as a new way to boost global development.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.com.

