North Korea: U.S. Will ‘Pay Dearly’ for ‘Hysteric Fit’ of ‘Political Prostitute’ Nikki Haley

In a Friday editorial, North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency described America’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, as a “political prostitute” who threw a “hysteric fit” when she said Pyongyang was “begging for war.”

“Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool. The U.S. administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing,” KCNA threatened.

In the Monday statement to the U.N. Security Council that prompted North Korea’s angry response, Ambassador Haley said dictator Kim Jong-un’s actions “cannot be seen as defensive.”

“He wants to be acknowledged as a nuclear power. But being a nuclear power is not about using those terrible weapons to threaten others,” Haley said.

“Nuclear powers understand their responsibility. Kim Jong-un shows no such understanding. His abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war. War is never something the United States wants; we don’t want it now, but our country’s patience is not unlimited; we will defend our allies and our territory,” she stated.

“Political prostitute” was also one of North Korea’s favorite slurs against former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who was frequently assailed with misogynistic language by the North’s media.

According to KCNA, Haley “stunned the world public” by insulting “the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK.” The North Korean writers also think “the world” is happy to acknowledge that Pyongyang’s “access to nukes is a reasonable option to protect its vital rights and sovereignty.”

“As far as Nikki Haley is concerned, she is just a beginner in politics and diplomacy as she came under public criticism for her string of rubbish over the ballistic rocket launch of the DPRK in March last,” the editorial claims.

KCNA also accused Haley of “revealing her bad blood toward the DPRK” by “slandering it over its non-existent ‘human rights issue’ and crying out for taking a military option against it.”

“She is crazily swishing her skirt, playing the flagship role in the Trump administration’s hideous sanctions and pressure racket against the DPRK,” the editors sneer. “She became a laughing stock of the world public for her reckless tongue-lashing devoid of any elementary conception of reason. It seems that she is still ignorant of what disaster would be entailed by her stupidity.”

KCNA rants at length about the United States and its “puppet regime” in South Korea as the true “chieftain of aggression and war and wrecker of peace,” criticizing the United States for selling weapons to Seoul.

South Korean intelligence believes North Korea may conduct another provocative weapons test this weekend, timed to coincide with one of its state holidays. Last week’s nuclear test was celebrated with a fireworks display over Pyongyang on Wednesday night, and a mass rally in which the Kim regime promised to “end the destiny of the gangster-like U.S. imperialists.”