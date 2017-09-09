SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

NYT – Next Stop for the Steve Bannon Insurgency: China

Steve Bannon
The Associated Press

by Breitbart News9 Sep 20170

Mark Landler writes at the New York Times that Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon plans to travel to Hong Kong to deliver a speech calling for America to take a firmer stance against China.

It is no accident that of all the foreign policy issues he could have chosen, Mr. Bannon gravitated to China, where he once lived and which he now views as the greatest long-term threat to the United States.

“A hundred years from now, this is what they’ll remember — what we did to confront China on its rise to world domination,” he said in an interview, previewing the themes in his speech.

“China right now is Germany in 1930,” Mr. Bannon said. “It’s on the cusp. It could go one way or the other. The younger generation is so patriotic, almost ultranationalistic.”

Read the rest of the story at the New York Times.

