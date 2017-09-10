What War with North Korea Would Look Like: Bloody Pyrrhic Victory for Vast U.S. War Machine

Chetan Peddada served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer in South Korea and helped prepare for various war scenarios and participated in refining war plans in several theater-wide exercises. He writes in an article appearing in Business Insider:
In a secret underground base, Command Post Tango, the combined headquarters of the U.S.-South Korean command, is abuzz with activity.
North Korean artillery has pummeled sites around Seoul, leaving thousands of South Korean and American civilians and service members dead.
A toxic combination of North Korean provocations and U.S. escalation has prompted the North to launch a last-ditch effort to seize the whole peninsula.
As the generals fill an auditorium-sized sand-table battlefield showing the disposition of friendly forces and the extent of likely follow-up attacks, hundreds of thousands of South Koreans are displaced in and around Seoul, seeking shelter and safety.
