What War with North Korea Would Look Like: Bloody Pyrrhic Victory for Vast U.S. War Machine

In a secret underground base, Command Post Tango, the combined headquarters of the U.S.-South Korean command, is abuzz with activity.

North Korean artillery has pummeled sites around Seoul, leaving thousands of South Korean and American civilians and service members dead.

A toxic combination of North Korean provocations and U.S. escalation has prompted the North to launch a last-ditch effort to seize the whole peninsula.

As the generals fill an auditorium-sized sand-table battlefield showing the disposition of friendly forces and the extent of likely follow-up attacks, hundreds of thousands of South Koreans are displaced in and around Seoul, seeking shelter and safety.