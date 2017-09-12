South China Morning Post: Bannon Says China Must Stop Using Forced Technology Transfers to Undermine U.S. Competitiveness

From the South China Morning Post:

In Hong Kong for an investors forum, Bannon said on Tuesday that China and the United States had “a lot of issues over trade that need to be worked out” but conflict between them could be avoided.

“I believe we can avoid a trade war, which is detrimental to both countries. We have to somehow reach an agreement,” he said.

Bannon said trade would be at the top of US President Donald Trump’s agenda when he met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in November.

He said a stable trade relationship could help the two countries manage their differences over “other potential conflict points such as North Korea and the South China Sea”.

…

[Bannon charged] China with using forced technology transfers to undermine US competitiveness.

“[Our trade relationship] is basically that we ship raw material to China and they send back high-value manufacturing goods to our market. That happens because they appropriate our technology,” he said.