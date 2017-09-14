Reports: North Korea Launches Missile Over Japan from Pyongyang

North Korea reportedly launched another missile over Japan Thursday, the latest act of aggression from the rogue regime just days after the United Nations Security Council imposed a fresh round of sanctions on the country.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports that the unidentified missile was fired eastward from Pyongyang and that South Korea and the U.S. are analyzing information about the launch.

advertisement

The Japanese government said that the missile flew over northern Japan and fell into the Pacific Ocean, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. The government has reportedly advised people to stay away from any possible missile debris.

The respective agencies announced that the Japanese and South Korean governments will hold emergency national security meetings in response to the launch.

While information is scarce on the specifics of the launch, it is reminiscent of a missile launch by North Korea over Japan in August, purportedly in response to a joint U.S.-South Korean military drill.

That launch, as well as the testing of a hydrogen bomb, led the U.N. Security Council to impose fresh sanctions on the country’s oil imports, textile exports, and the use of foreign laborers abroad. These sanctions were on top of sanctions placed on the regime’s coal, lead, iron and seafood exports, which were estimated to wipe a third off North Korea’s exports.

President Trump, who has taken a strong stance against North Korea and has been central in putting pressure on China to crack down on the regime, described the latest sanctions as a “very small step” on Wednesday. He added that they were “nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.”



Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY