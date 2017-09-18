U.S. Jets Drop Bombs in ‘Show of Force’ Against North Korea

U.S. jets, along with aircraft from Japan and South Korea, dropped live ammunition in the Korean Peninsula as part of a show of force against North Korea Sunday in response to North Korea’s missile launch over Japan last week.

The Pentagon announced that two U.S. B-1B bombers from Guam and four Marine Corps F-35B fighters from Iwakuni, Japan, joined fighters from Japan and South Korea in flying across the Korean Peninsula and practicing attacks on the Pilsung Range training area in South Korea, including the use of live weapons.

The move comes amid increasing aggression from North Korea. While the show of force was triggered by last week’s launch, it also comes on the back of a hydrogen bomb test by North Korea this month, as well as another missile launch over Japan last month. The U.N. Security Council has imposed two rounds of sanctions on the regime, cutting off as much as 90 percent of the regime’s exports and limiting its imports of oil.

However, that appears to have failed to affect North Korea’s escalation of its weapons program.

President Trump is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday and is expected to call for the international community to keep its focus on North Korea in his remarks.

He has made repeated warnings to the regime and last week said that, while sanctions were a good step, they were “nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics and U.N. reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.