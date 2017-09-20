Report: Trump Leaning Toward Decertifying Iran Nuclear Deal

From NBC News ‘ Hallie Jackson, Carol E. Lee, Vivian Salama, and Kristen Welker:

President Trump is leaning toward decertifying the Iran nuclear deal and putting the decision of whether the U.S. will withdraw from the accord in the hands of Congress, according to four sources — including one senior administration official — familiar with the White House deliberations.

Such a move would come prior to an Oct. 15 deadline and would trigger a 60-day window for lawmakers to determine whether to reimpose sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program that were lifted as part of the 2015 agreement. The president’s goal during that time is to prod America’s European allies, who are part of the nuclear deal, to agree to renegotiate some provisions, and pressure Iran back into talks.

Still, several of the sources caution the president could change his mind over the next three weeks as he faces pushback from allies internationally.

President Trump told reporters Wednesday he has “[has] decided” on a plan of action, but declined to provide specifics.

The senior administration official said the president has resolved not to continue the “status quo,” but that he’s considering at least one other option related to the deal.

