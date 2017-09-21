Nikki Haley Challenges Iran Deal Supporters: ‘Do You Think It’s Still Working?’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley defended the Trump administration’s opposition to the Iran nuclear deal Thursday and asked those keen to have it remain untouched: “Do you think that deal is working?”

Haley made the remarks during a press conference in New York City, in which she was asked about the deal and President Trump’s aggressive language on it. Trump used his address to the General Assembly to slam the Iran deal, calling it an “embarrassment.”

advertisement

Haley was asked how the U.S. could keep its international credibility on dealing with increasing aggression from North Korea when it is looking to rip up the Obama-era deal.

It does not undermine U.S. credibility, what it shows is that the U.S. is always going to watch out for its people and that just because there was some agreement that was agreed to, the smartest thing any country can do is go back and look at it and say “is it working?” and not have too much pride to say “oh I signed it I have to continue to be a cheerleader.”

She then turned the question on the reporter asking the question and, in turn, those who support the deal: “I’ll ask you, do you think that deal is working when Iran continues to test ballistic missiles? Do you think that deal is working when they are supporting terrorists everywhere from Lebanon to Yemen to Syria to Iran, do you think it’s still working?”

Finally, Haley took an “America First” approach and criticized the idea that the deal was in the best interests of the U.S.

“I would question that because what you’re looking at is a country that says ‘death to America’ working with other countries that may also want the same thing, and the president has the responsibility to make sure nothing happens to Americans and that’s what he’s trying to do,” she said.

While many in the international community have suggested the Iran deal is working and shouldn’t be touched, Trump won a big victory this week when French President Emmanuel Macron said the deal was not strong enough and suggested more “pillars” needed to be added.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics and U.N. reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.