North Korea Releases Video of Missiles Destroying U.S. Aircraft, Carrier

The North Korean regime released a propaganda video Sunday showing a U.S. jet and an aircraft carrier being blown up, the latest move in the rogue regime’s escalating rhetoric against the United States and its allies.

The 90-second video shows images of President Trump, followed by computer-generated images of various aircraft and a U.S. carrier being hit by missiles launched from North Korea, and then an American flag apparently on fire.

The aircraft featured, a B-1B bomber and F-35 fighter jet, were the same type of aircraft that made up a “show of force” by the U.S. and allies last week on the Korean Peninsula, in which the forces used live ammunition as part of the military exercises. The carrier in the video is believed to be the USS Carl Vinson.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the video declares Trump a “mad man [sic]” and warns: “Should F-35, B-1B and the Carl Vinson lead the U.S. attack, they will head to the grave in that order.”

The video marks the latest in an escalation of the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea. Trump warned at the United Nations General Assembly last week that “rocket man is on a suicide mission, for himself and his regime.”

“The U.S. has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump warned in his speech.

On Monday at the U.N., North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho threatened to shoot down U.N. bombers, even if they were outside of North Korea’s airspace.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country,” said Ri. “Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

