North Korea White Paper: Trump Is ‘Old Rabid Dog’ to Be Eliminated

North Korea’s state newspaper Rodong Sinmun has published the results of an alleged white paper by a government agency that found that President Donald Trump was “hell-bent on inflicting a nuclear holocaust” and claiming that he is referred to in America as “Hitler in the 21st century.”

The “National Peace Committee of Korea” allegedly published its white paper last Friday, Rodong reported this week, which found that Trump was “an old man in his dotage with no responsibilities for his utterances.” The insulting language in the alleged agency report echoed that which North Korea tended to use against former conservative South Korean President Park Geun-hye, whom Rodong Sinmun repeatedly referred to as a “bitch” and “old maid.”

advertisement

The white paper that Rodong claims surfaced last week highlighted a supposed “flurry of denunciation and censure of Trump,” citing “voices of not only heads of state and dignitaries of various countries and foreign media and experts but also Americans deriding Trump.” The paper claims Americans refer to Trump as “‘Hitler in the 21st century,’ ‘Boss of gangsters of empire of evil,’ ‘Political layman ignorant of elementary knowledge,’ ‘Top-class imbecile inviting destruction,’ and ‘Lunatic suffering from incurable disease.'”

“Trump is a root cause of misfortune who has to be eliminated at an early date,” the article goes on, “as he is an old rabid dog barking irrespective of the time, place and object and a rogue upsetting the world and plunging mankind into a nuclear holocaust.”

While the call to “eliminate” the American president is a new development, the insults are not. Last week, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), another state outlet, referred to Trump as an “old lunatic” for correctly stating that North Korean government had tortured American student Otto Warmbier to death. According to parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier, Otto Warmbier returned to America in such a degenerated neurological state that he twitched wildly and made loud, involuntary noises until his life ended at age 22. In response to the Warmbier family’s comments, KCNA referred to Otto as a “criminal” and denied torturing him during his time in a “reform” prison.

Rodong Sinmun also claimed last week that five million North Koreans had attempted to volunteer to join the army in a frenzy to kill Trump. “Let us blow up the U.S. empire of evils with five million nuclear bombs!” Rodong claimed that crowds shouted before military recruitment offices.

In another article Tuesday, North Korean media claimed that the global community, which has rejected communist dictator Kim Jong-un’s belligerence and threats to use nuclear weapons, is “hardly repressing admiration at the DPRK dynamically advancing despite the unprecedentedly harsh sanctions and pressure.” The DPRK is the abbreviation for North Korea’s name for itself, the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

North Korea has reportedly increased the brutal repression of its citizens along with its calls for war with the United States. A study that the Seoul-based Database Center for North Korean Human Rights published Monday documented 68,940 known human rights violations in the country throughout the last year, a 5.6 percent increase from the same time period a year ago, according to South Korean outlet Yonhap. These numbers are often considered artificially low given how difficult it is for outside sources to document and receive news of human rights violations from within North Korea’s borders.

On Monday, the White House reiterated that it is not prepared to have direct discussions with North Korea. “We’ve been clear that now is not the time to talk,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. “The only conversations that have taken place, or that would, would be on bringing back Americans who have been detained.”

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.