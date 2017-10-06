Self-exiled Chinese real-estate mogul Guo Wengui blasted what he called the “kleptocracy” running China, and warned that a wave of Chinese spies are being dispatched to “decimate” the United States – where Guo is currently sheltered.

CNBC reports that his remarks come as the Chinese government has doubled down on its allegations against the billionaire, accusing him of crimes including corruption and rape – crimes he firmly denies.



“What the U.S. ought to do is take action, instead of just talking to the Chinese kleptocracy,” Guo said through a translator at an event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

“They are just a tiny group of Mafia, pure and simple,” said Guo, who also goes by the name Miles Kwok on social media. “I would like all the members of the Chinese Communist Party to wake up and say no to this ruling clique.”

Guo applied for asylum in the U.S. this month after arriving on a tourist visa. He is currently working out of a $78 million penthouse in New York City as he fights off the accusations from the Chinese government surfacing after he accused powerful officials of serious corruption, including the head of the Communist Party’s anti-corruption board.

Although his social media accounts have been wiped on occasion, he has managed to often restore them and continue his barrage of attacks against the “kleptocracy.”

Guo himself is no stranger to corruption. As part of his rags-to-riches story, he befriended a Chinese intelligence official who later was accused of taking $8.8 million in bribes from Guo.

The 50-year-old has promised to continue as he wants to “change China” even in the face of the lengthy accusations against him. The Wall Street Journal reports that he has amassed a $150 million war chest with which to fight back.

“The U.S. is the last land of justice,” Guo told the Journal. “I would not be alive were it not for the U.S.”

However, he is still having issues in America. His Facebook account was taken down over the weekend, purportedly for violating terms of service and CNBC reports that a planned speech on Tuesday at the Hudson Institute was postponed.

In his remarks this week, he said he was aware of multiple attempts by the “kleptocracy … to weaken the United States, to bring about turmoil in the United States and to … decimate the United States.”

“These plans pose great threats to the American people and their property,” Guo said, according to CNBC, adding that those efforts are “100 times, or even 1,000 times” as potentially damaging as the 9/11 terror attacks.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY